Marine Corps Receives BAE’s 1st Amphibious Combat Vehicle Command & Control Unit

The U.S. Marine Corps has received the first Amphibious Combat Vehicle Command and Control unit manufactured at full-rate production by BAE Systems.

ACV-C, which will provide a mobile command center for operations planning and situational awareness, is one of four variants of the amphibious vehicle program being led by BAE, the company said Friday.

BAE Systems won the Marine Corps contract to enter full-rate production in December 2020. ACV-C and the ACV Personnel variant for transporting military personnel are currently in production.

ACV 30mm, which is designed with a remote turret system as well as space for payload, is still in the testing phase, while the ACV Recovery vehicle variant recently completed the first stage of its design phase.

“We are thrilled to deliver this critical capability into the hands of Marines in the field,” said Garrett Lacaillade, vice president of the amphibious vehicles product line for BAE Systems. “As the Marines begin to familiarize themselves with the new ACV-C, we remain ready to fulfil any of the Corps’ critical amphibious warfighting needs to ensure the Fleet Marine Force is mission ready.”