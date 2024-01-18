Marine Corps Modifies Northrop Grumman’s Maritime Targeting Cell Software Contract

The U.S. Marine Corps has issued a contract modification to Northrop Grumman for the Maritime Targeting Cell – Afloat program.

The new Maritime Targeting Cell – Expeditionary contract aims to provide a ground-based mobile data delivery system to improve targeting accuracy during combat, the company said Wednesday.

Northrop was initially awarded the MTC-A indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to develop a platform that integrates multi-domain combat information into a single delivery unit for individuals and teams deployed on the ground. The technology is expected to boost the accuracy of long-range precision fires and expedite sensor-to-shooter timelines.

The MTC program is designed to help meet the service branch’s Force Design 2030 goals.

“We designed this innovative technology for warfighters in situations where mobility is crucial for mission execution,” said Pablo Pezzimenti, vice president of integrated national systems at Northrop Grumman. He added that the platform allows commanders “to make the best decisions possible for any mission on land, air or sea.”