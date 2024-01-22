ManTech Sharpens Focus on Data & AI Services With New Business Unit; Brandy Durham Quoted

ManTech has established a new business unit dedicated to data and artificial intelligence.

The Data Analytics and AI Solutions Practice will be headed by Vice President Brandy Durham and will provide federal agencies with consulting, engineering services and technology accelerators in these areas, the Herndon, Virginia-based company announced on Monday.

“At ManTech, we’ve assembled a diverse team of AI experts with deep understanding of client missions to create our foundation, ensuring we empower every client’s AI Journey,” Durham said.

The unit is designed to help customers evaluate the current state of their digital infrastructure and identify specific ways in which they can work toward their AI goals. This method is intended to familiarize users with digital systems so they can leverage the speed, performance results and cost efficiency of AI.

Through the Data Analytics and AI Solutions Practice, ManTech is able to team with a wide array of national security agencies to determine AI strategies and operationalize their data to improve decision making.

“To build on this capability, the Practice partners work closely with the Digital Transformation Division, formerly Definitive Logic, which was acquired by ManTech in 2023,” noted Eric Brown , the company’s chief innovation officer.

