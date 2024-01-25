ManTech Launches Google Workspace Practice to Advance Federal AI Adoption; Karen Dahut Quoted

ManTech has opened a new Google Workplace Practice dedicated to sharing best practices for advancing the adoption of secure workplace productivity and artificial intelligence across the government sector.

The company said Wednesday the new practice aims to enable rapid innovation, prioritize security, build customer-centric products and services and offer training to customers on Google Cloud implementation.

Eric Brown, chief innovation officer at ManTech, said the Google Workplace Practice will empower technology adoption tailored to the mission objectives of agencies, local authorities and industry partners.

“Leveraging ManTech’s Google Workspace experts, government clients and those working with the U.S. government can collaborate securely, leverage our AI-assisted translation services for virtual meetings or documents, and chat securely to drive deeper collaboration in real time,” Brown said.

The new practice builds on the existing partnership between ManTech and Google Cloud to facilitate technology innovation across the federal government sector.

ManTech is an expert Google Cloud Partner for the Sell and Service engagement model and the first federal systems integrator to adopt Google Workspace.

“We are thrilled to deepen our partnership with ManTech in driving secure, innovative and efficient workplaces for the U.S. government,” said Karen Dahut, CEO of Google Public Sector and a 2024 Wash100 awardee.