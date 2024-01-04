ManTech Appoints Former Navy Cyber Adviser Christopher Cleary as Global Cyber Practice VP

Government technology provider ManTech has named Christopher Cleary as vice president of global cyber practice.

Cleary, currently the president of the educational non-profit Military Cyber Professionals Association, announced his new appointment on LinkedIn, expressing eagerness to work with friends in supporting the intelligence community and the Department of Defense.

Cleary’s professional background includes time spent at the Department of the Navy, serving as chief information security officer from 2019 through 2020, then as principal cyber adviser from 2020 through 2023. In that latter role, Cleary was responsible for implementing the DOD cyber strategy by overseeing a variety of policies and programs, including those involving cybersecurity management and operations, the acquisition of cybersecurity tools and capabilities and ensuring the cybersecurity of DOD information systems.

Clearly holds a master’s degree in national security and strategic studies from the U.S. Naval War College. He also attended the Naval Command and Staff College and the United States Naval Academy.

The new ManTech VP describes himself as an experienced CISO and a military and protective services professional. His areas of expertise include operational planning, command and computer forensics.