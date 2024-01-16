Lockheed Veteran Adam Broecker Named CEO of Crescent Space Services

Adam Broecker has taken on the role of CEO at Crescent Space Services , a Lockheed Martin subsidiary specializing in providing an infrastructure-as-a-service platform for moon missions, he announced on LinkedIn Monday.

He succeeds Joe Landon, who assumed the position in March 2023 , when the subsidiary was formed.

In addition to his role at Crescent Space Services, Broecker currently serves as vice president of LMEvolve, a Lockheed business dedicated to forging partnerships with middle-sized firms to expand the defense industrial base.

Furthermore, he sits as the chairman of the board at Astrotech Space Operations.

Having been with Lockheed for over 18 years since joining in June 2004, Broecker has steadily advanced in his career. Starting as a financial analyst, he earned promotions to senior financial analyst, senior manager, director and eventually VP.