in News, Technology

Lockheed to Demo PAC-3 MSE Missile Integration With Aegis Combat System via Live-Fire Test

Photo by Lockheed Martin
Lockheed to Demo PAC-3 MSE Missile Integration With Aegis Combat System via Live-Fire Test
PAC-3 Missile Segment, Enhancement

Lockheed Martin will conduct in the spring a live-fire test meant to demonstrate the integration of the U.S. Army’s Patriot Advanced Capability-3 Missile Segment Enhancement with the U.S. Navy’s Aegis Combat System, Defense News reported Thursday.

Tom Copeman, vice president of naval systems within Lockheed’s missiles and fire control business, said the company will use a ground-launched vertical launch platform for the upcoming test and expects the Department of Defense or the Navy to perform additional tests that could pave the way for an initial operational capability on a ship.

Copeman told the publication that the Navy has capacity and capability gaps against advanced maritime threats and that the Patriot missile is a combat-proven weapon against hypersonic threats.

The Lockheed executive noted that spending on PAC-3 MSE integration efforts will have reached approximately $100 million by the end of 2024.

The PAC-3 MSE is usually fired from the Army’s Patriot air-and-missile defense system and has a production line in Camden, Arkansas, that could manufacture 550 missiles per year.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

Aegis Combat SystemArmyDefense DepartmentDODGovconhypersonic weaponlive-fire testLockheed MartinNavyPAC-3 MSEPatriot Advanced Capability-3 Missile Segment EnhancementPatriot missileTom Copeman

mm

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

CGI Federal Receives FedRAMP Approval for Asset Management Cloud Service
CGI Federal Receives FedRAMP Approval for Asset Management Cloud Service
Red Hat Secures FedRAMP High Authorization for OpenShift, Predictive Insights Offerings; Christopher Smith Quoted
Red Hat Secures FedRAMP High Authorization for OpenShift, Predictive Insights Offerings; Christopher Smith Quoted