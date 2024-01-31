Lockheed-NVIDIA Earth Digital Twin Achieves Development Milestone, Displays Sea Surface Temperature Data

The Earth and Space Observing Digital Twin, a collaboration between aerospace and defense company Lockheed Martin and multinational technology company NVIDIA, recently achieved a milestone when it demonstrated the ability to accurately display in a timely manner sea surface temperature with the help of artificial intelligence.

Lockheed said Tuesday that the aim of the Digital Twin project is to provide the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration with a capability that can process and fuse weather data streams from various space and Earth sensors and display current global environmental conditions using that data.

Lockheed contributes its OpenRosetta3D software for the project while NVIDIA contributes its Omniverse platform for the development of applications that would carry out data aggregation in real time.

Lockheed AI Research Engineer Lynn Montgomery described the digital twin as a potential “one-stop-shop for global weather monitoring” that could help with predictive forecasting.

For his part, NVIDIA Director of Accelerated Computing Product Solutions Dion Harris touted the benefits of digital twins, saying they can help with the monitoring of current environmental conditions as well as prediction.

The prototype digital twin has been under development since 2022. Next year, the goal is to incorporate additional data streams into the project.