Lockheed Announces Delivery of 75th APY-9 Radar for Navy’s E-2D Advanced Hawkeye Aircraft

Lockheed Martin has handed over the 75th APY-9 radar for the U.S. Navy’s E-2D Advanced Hawkeye airborne early warning aircraft under a contract with Northrop Grumman.

“As the primary sensor for the E-2D, the APY-9 radar has a long legacy of providing agile deterrence for enhanced 21st century security,” Chandra Marshall, vice president of Lockheed’s radar and sensor systems business, said in a statement published Monday.

APY-9 is designed to provide expanded surveillance and aerial command and control capabilities for the Northrop-built E-2D aircraft.

The radar works to detect small maneuverable targets in dense environments and comes with mechanical and electronic scanning modes to provide situational awareness for warfighters.

E-2D Advanced Hawkeye provides the Navy, joint forces and first responders with information dominance by delivering critical, actionable data.

In 2019, Northrop awarded Lockheed a contract to produce additional APY-9 radars for the Navy’s Advanced Hawkeye program.