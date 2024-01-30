in News, Technology

Lockheed Announces Delivery of 75th APY-9 Radar for Navy’s E-2D Advanced Hawkeye Aircraft

E-2D Advanced Hawkeye / Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Announces Delivery of 75th APY-9 Radar for Navy's E-2D Advanced Hawkeye Aircraft
E-2D Advanced Hawkeye

Lockheed Martin has handed over the 75th APY-9 radar for the U.S. Navy’s E-2D Advanced Hawkeye airborne early warning aircraft under a contract with Northrop Grumman.

“As the primary sensor for the E-2D, the APY-9 radar has a long legacy of providing agile deterrence for enhanced 21st century security,” Chandra Marshall, vice president of Lockheed’s radar and sensor systems business, said in a statement published Monday.

APY-9 is designed to provide expanded surveillance and aerial command and control capabilities for the Northrop-built E-2D aircraft. 

The radar works to detect small maneuverable targets in dense environments and comes with mechanical and electronic scanning modes to provide situational awareness for warfighters.

E-2D Advanced Hawkeye provides the Navy, joint forces and first responders with information dominance by delivering critical, actionable data.

In 2019, Northrop awarded Lockheed a contract to produce additional APY-9 radars for the Navy’s Advanced Hawkeye program.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

airborne early warningAPY-9Chandra MarshallE-2D Advanced HawkeyeGovconLockheed MartinNavyNorthrop Grummanradarsituational awareness

mm

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

ICF to Evaluate Chemical Risk Exposure Under 3 EPA Task Orders
ICF to Evaluate Chemical Risk Exposure Under 3 EPA Task Orders
KBR Wins Large Business Prime Contractor Awards for NASA Centers; Byron Bright Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
KBR Wins Large Business Prime Contractor Awards for NASA Centers; Byron Bright Quoted