Lockheed & Red 6 Anticipate Better Innovation, Joint Venture Opportunities Under SBA Mentor-Protege Agreement

Lockheed Martin and Red 6 are forming a strategic joint venture and are entering a mentor-protege agreement under the U.S. Small Business Administration Mentor-Protege Program.

The two companies said Wednesday that the agreement will help with innovation, joint ventures, bidding and the exploration of future investments. The agreement will also provide Lockheed with access to small business teaming partner contracts, resulting in innovations by small businesses being brought into large programs or contracts, like Red 6 technologies being integrated into fighter aircraft platforms and emerging trainers like the TF-50.

Commenting on the partnership, Lockheed’s Aimee Burnett said Red 6 will help her company in modernizing the TF-50, which had been put forward for use in the trainer programs of the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Navy.

“Strategic partnerships such as this with Red 6 demonstrate our understanding of mission requirements and commitment to provide our customers with 21st Century Security capabilities and integrated air power solutions,” the vice president of business development at Lockheed’s Integrated Fighter Group noted.

For his part, Daniel Robinson, CEO and founder of Red 6, welcomed the opportunity to work with Lockheed Martin.

“It broadens our existing avenues for progression and rapid integration of Red 6 technology into the broader market using Lockheed Martin’s experience and business practices,” Robinson added.