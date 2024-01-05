Liz Dundon Appointed Chief Operating Officer at Sayres Defense

Sayres Defense has named Liz Dundon as its new chief operating officer.

Dundon announced her transition to the new role on LinkedIn, saying she was excited about facing new challenges and that she would continue working with her organization “to provide support across the defense industry and beyond.”

Dundon has been with defense services provider Sayres since 2020, first taking on the position of international maritime operations director then vice president of operations.

Her other prior employers include Northrop Grumman and General Dynamics Information Technology. She had also served in the U.S. Navy.

Dundon brings to her new role more than 14 years of professional experience and expertise in a number of fields, including program management, training and strategic growth.

She studied at Vanderbilt University, Cornell University and University of Saint Francis. She also holds multiple certifications from the Corporate Finance Institute and is a member of women leaders networking organization Chief.