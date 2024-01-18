Leonid Capital Partners Enters Into Financing Agreement With Infinite Composites

Infinite Composites, a designer of composite pressure vessels, has entered into a strategic partnership with Leonid Capital Partners, a private investment firm that provides alternative financing solutions for U.S. government contractors.

Infinite Composites said Wednesday that the financing agreement is tailored to its Phase II Small Business Innovation Research contract with the U.S. Army, facilitating internal growth investments and enabling the rapid development of aerospace and transportation pressure vessels.

Chris Lay, founding partner at Leonid Capital Partners, said, “This partnership exemplifies Leonid’s dedication to empowering ventures that reshape the future of space and transportation, both for national security and commercial exploration.”

“Leonid’s understanding of our industry and the need for flexible financing solutions perfectly align with our growth trajectory,” said Matt Villarreal, CEO of Infinite Composites.