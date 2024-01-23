Leidos, US Army DEVCOM Demo Mobile Technology to Counter Small UAS Threats

Leidos’ Advanced Multilayered Mobile Force Protection technology was able to track and identify all threats despite clutter in a demonstration of its counter – small unmanned aerial system.

The company announced Monday that it achieved its objectives in a simulation conducted in partnership with the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Aviation and Missile Center.

The demo, which took place at the Maneuver and Fires Integration Experiment 2024, involved mounting the AM2FP system on a high-mobility multipurpose wheeled vehicle. During flight tests, the technology did not generate false negatives or positives despite the convoy being in transit.

“As the only system in the MFIX capable of autonomously tracking and correctly identifying while moving, we are providing a unique advantage to our customers,” said Leidos Dynetics President Steve Cook. “While we’re still evaluating all results from the demonstration, the exercise validated our research and ability to deliver new advantages on current and future battlefields.”