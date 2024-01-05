Leidos Deploys VoIP Communications System for FAA Future Flight Services Program

Leidos , in collaboration with the American arm of German technology developer Rohde & Schwarz, has deployed a new flight service voice communications system for the Federal Aviation Administration.

The activity is part of the flight services required under a previously awarded contract in support of the FAA’s Future Flight Services Program, Leidos said Thursday.

FSVCS uses voice over internet protocol technology and is the first ED-137C compliant system to be used in the U.S. National Airspace.

The system integrates legacy analog and digital voice communications, minimizing point-to-point reliance and boosting voice availability for pilots. It reached full operational capability last October at six U.S. air route traffic control centers.