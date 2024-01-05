in Contract Awards, News

Leidos Deploys VoIP Communications System for FAA Future Flight Services Program

Leidos
Leidos Deploys VoIP Communications System for FAA Future Flight Services Program
Flight Service Voice, Communications System

Leidos, in collaboration with the American arm of German technology developer Rohde & Schwarz, has deployed a new flight service voice communications system for the Federal Aviation Administration.

The activity is part of the flight services required under a previously awarded contract in support of the FAA’s Future Flight Services Program, Leidos said Thursday.

FSVCS uses voice over internet protocol technology and is the first ED-137C compliant system to be used in the U.S. National Airspace.

The system integrates legacy analog and digital voice communications, minimizing point-to-point reliance and boosting voice availability for pilots. It reached full operational capability last October at six U.S. air route traffic control centers.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

aviationFAAFederal Aviation AdministrationFlight Service Voice Communications SystemFSVCSFuture Flight Services ProgramGovconLeidosRohde & Schwarz USAVoIP technology

mm

Written by Kacey Roberts

Kratos-RGS Partnership to Help Satellite Operators Transition to Software-Defined Virtual Platforms; Brandon Gulla Quoted
Kratos-RGS Partnership to Help Satellite Operators Transition to Software-Defined Virtual Platforms; Brandon Gulla Quoted
BAE Systems Closes $50M Army Deal to Resume M777 Howitzer Structure Production
BAE Systems Closes $50M Army Deal to Resume M777 Howitzer Structure Production