Kratos-RGS Partnership to Help Satellite Operators Transition to Software-Defined Virtual Platforms; Brandon Gulla Quoted

Brandon Gulla, Chief Technology Officer, RGS

Kratos Defense and Security Solutions and Rancher Government Solutions will help customers field and scale virtual ground systems using the software-based OpenSpace Platform from Kratos under a strategic partnership.

OpenSpace is a software-defined networking platform designed to enable satellite operators and other service providers to streamline operations, accelerate deployment of services and meet mission requirements by delivering dynamic ground capabilities, according to a joint release published Thursday.

“With Rancher, the OpenSpace Platform deploys its virtual functions including modems, channelizers, combiners, and more, as Kubernetes-based containerized software applications that act as independent and portable computing environments that can run and scale on any infrastructure,” said Brandon Gulla, chief technology officer at RGS.

Gulla added that the company is proud to be collaborating with Kratos to advance OpenSpace designed to help satellite operators shift from proprietary hardware architectures to software-defined virtual platforms.

POC - Workloads at the Tactical Edge Forum

Gulla will serve as one of the speakers at the Potomac Officers Club’s Workloads at the Tactical Edge Forum on Feb. 8. Register here to hear the RGS CTO’s insights as he joins a panel discussion on hyperconverged infrastructure.

Written by Jane Edwards

