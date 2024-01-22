Kiran Rathod Appointed Chief Technology Officer at Connected Logistics

Kiran Rathod, an experienced business and technology executive, has joined Connected Logistics and its joint venture, Canopy Health, to serve as chief technology officer, according to the business management consultant’s LinkedIn post.

As a member of the senior management team, Rathod will be responsible for providing both organizations with technical expertise to help ensure that tech offerings meet customer requirements.

He will also identify organic growth and improvement opportunities, lead the development and execution of technology strategies and foster partnerships with industry groups, stakeholders, vendors and internal teams to promote innovation.

Rathod’s career includes time serving at Leidos, Peraton, IT Concepts, Favor TechConsulting and Lockheed Martin.

“[We] look forward to leveraging his leadership experience, [Department of Veterans Affairs] client relationships and [Transformation Twenty-One Total Technology Next Generation contract] experience to accelerate Connected Logistics’ growth across the [Department of Defense], VA and other Federal Agencies,” commented Forrest Burke, founder and CEO of Connected Logistics