KBR Wins Large Business Prime Contractor Awards for NASA Centers; Byron Bright Quoted

KBR has garnered recognition from NASA’s Office of Small Business Programs for its successful collaboration with small businesses in support of the space agency’s objectives.

The company said Monday it won the 2023 Large Business Prime Contractor of the Year awards at two NASA facilities, namely the Johnson Space Center and Goddard Space Flight Center.

The dual triumphs at the NASA Small Business Industry Awards underscore KBR’s outstanding contract performance, impactful NASA outreach, effective integration of small businesses and commitment to strong ethical practices.

KBR has won the same award for GSFC for the second consecutive year.