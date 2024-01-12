Jim Bridenstine Named to Board of Directors at Starlab Space

Jim Bridenstine , formerly the administrator of NASA and a Wash100 winner, has assumed a position on the board of directors at Starlab Space , a joint venture between Voyager Space and Airbus .

He will work to contribute to the company’s vision of establishing a continually crewed, free-flying space station, Starlab said Thursday.

The appointment follows Starlab’s recent achievements, including systems requirements and system definition reviews, partnerships with Northrop Grumman and the European Space Agency as well as International Space Station demonstration missions.

During his tenure at NASA, Bridenstine advanced various space operations such as the Artemis program for lunar exploration.

Before joining the space agency, he represented Oklahoma’s First Congressional District, where he served on the armed services and science, space and technology committees.