J&J Worldwide Services to Support $23B VHA Integrated Critical Staffing Program

J&J Worldwide Services has been named a subcontractor on the Veterans Health Administration Integrated Critical Staffing Program contract awarded to service-disabled veteran-owned small business Titan-Auxo.

J&J said Wednesday in a press release received by Executive Mosaic that, under the 10-year, $23 billion, multiple-award, indefinite-delivery / indefinite-quantity contract, it will support Titan-Auxo in providing the VHA with a variety of services and solutions to address clinical, non-clinical and program support requirements.

Titan-Auxo is a partnership between healthcare, technology and security firms Ansible Government Solutions and Customer Value Partners. Commenting on the subcontract, its CEO, Derek Johnson, described J&J as “a valuable strategic partner in support of the VHA ICSP.”

“We are looking forward to combining our strengths as a leading healthcare staffing agency with J&J’s expertise in DoD facilities maintenance,” Johnson said.

On the part of J&J, Vice President of Business Development Chris Holden said, “We are excited to be a part of the Titan-Auxo team and ready to provide a staffing solution for the VHA to meet the unique needs of veterans and all eligible beneficiaries.”

Written by Jerry Petersen

