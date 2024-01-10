Jacobs Receives Modification to ATOM-5 Task Order for NASA Wind Tunnel Upgrades

NASA has announced the modification of a task order awarded to Jacobs under the Aerospace Testing and Facilities Operations and Maintenance contract.

NASA said Tuesday that under the task order, Jacobs will work to upgrade the electrical system of the Ames Research Center’s Unitary Plan Wind Tunnel, making its main drive motors more capable and efficient.

The task has a value of $41 million and a period of performance that runs through Oct. 1, 2027.

ATOM-5 is a cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery / indefinite-quantity contract that supports several experiments in the ground-based aerospace facilities at Ames, including wind tunnels, high-enthalpy arc jet facilities and the Sensor and Thermal Protection System Advanced Research Lab. The contract has a maximum value of $209 million and a period of performance of five years.

Jacobs had received its spot on ATOM-5 in 2022.