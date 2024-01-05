Jacobs Provides MDA With IT Support During Missile Interceptor Flight Test

Jacobs and its subcontractors were instrumental in the Missile Defense Agency’s flight demonstration of Ground-based Midcourse Defense Weapon System-12 interceptor against an intermediate-range ballistic missile.

Jacobs, which leads the Integrated Research and Development for Enterprise Solutions contract, said Wednesday that it deployed employees in different locations to provide IT services, connectivity and communications for the flight test.

MDA used an upgraded ground-based interceptor to repel IRBM, employing IT and engineering technologies from Jacobs and its small business and specialty niche partners.

The companies also provided critical test asset operations and maintenance, mission assurance and logistics during the demo.

“The remarkable success of this flight test demonstrates our capability to defend our homeland, and we are grateful to all government, military and contractor employees contributing to this mission,” said Mark Walter, senior vice president and general manager of Jacobs.