Jacobs, NASA Collaborate on CHAPEA Mars Habitat Simulation at Johnson Space Center

Jacobs and its subcontractors have been supporting NASA in operating a ground-based 3D-printed habitat for the Crew Health and Performance Exploration Analog program, which aims to simulate year-long stays on the surface of Mars.

The company said Friday it continues to work with NASA and additional contractors on monitoring the activities of a four-person crew living in the isolated CHAPEA habitat at Johnson Space Center as a prime contractor for the JSC Engineering, Technology and Science II contract.

Over the past year, Jacobs and its team have achieved several milestones, such as training cross-functional staff to support the CHAPEA’s mission control center and outfitting the Mars habitat with the necessary software, hardware and networking devices.

“It takes a lot of effort to execute a complex, scientifically valuable project like this,” said Michael Cabrera, CHAPEA project manager at Jacobs. “Nothing quite like this has ever been done, and our team is learning every day just how much effort this project entails.”

The first CHAPEA mission has surpassed 200 days of activity since its launch in June 2023.