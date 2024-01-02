Jacob Sapp Appointed CFO & Board Member at NetCentrics

Jacob Sapp has been selected as chief financial officer of cloud and cyber-focused company NetCentrics .

He will also join the organization’s board of directors , the Herndon, Virginia-headquartered enterprise announced on Tuesday.

Sapp has extensive experience in financial roles, which NetCentrics CEO Kenny Cushing said “will play a pivotal role in our continued growth and strategic planning in 2024 and beyond.”

“We’re confident that Jacob’s expertise paired with his financial acumen and ability to cultivate high-performing teams will be a great compliment to our company and culture,” Cushing added.

Before joining NetCentrics, Sapp headed his own consulting business, JAS Consulting Services, where he provided financial support to small and mid-size government contractors. Earlier, he held multiple executive roles at ASRC Federal over a period of seven years, and before that, he served in senior leadership positions at URS Federal Services, which is now Amentum.

Sapp is a certified Project Management Professional and a Certified Public Accountant in Virginia.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to work with a team of passionate professionals and look forward to what we will accomplish together in the coming years,” he said of his appointment.