Iridium Seeks to Enable Direct-to-Device Communication via Project Stardust; Matt Desch Quoted

Iridium Communications is developing a narrowband-internet of things non-terrestrial network service based on 3GPP 5G standards that would enable direct-to-device capabilities like 5G NTN messaging and emergency SOS on mobile.

Iridium said Wednesday that the NB-NTN service, called Project Stardust, will be deployed on its existing constellation of low-Earth orbit satellites, which are already undergoing early-stage programming to accommodate the requirements of partner companies like smartphone makers, mobile network operators and chipmakers.

The NB-NTN service is expected to undergo testing by 2025 and go live by 2026.

Iridium CEO and Wash100 awardee Matt Desch described the work on the service as “an exciting moment” for his company, adding, “The industry is moving quickly towards a more standards-based approach, and after surveying the field, we found that we’re the best positioned to lead the way using our own network, particularly given our true global coverage.”