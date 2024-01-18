INSA Names 7 GovCon Execs to 2024 Board; Letitia Long Quoted

Seven GovCon industry leaders have joined the Intelligence and National Security Alliance’s board of directors to provide direction, strategic guidance and business oversight as INSA works to drive collaboration to advance national security priorities.

INSA said Wednesday six of the newly elected board members will serve three-year terms while one will serve a two-year term.

The newly elected directors are:

“With an existing wealth of experience and expertise among our directors, the addition of our new colleagues promises to infuse fresh perspectives, ignite new ideas, and deliver even greater outcomes,” said Letitia Long, chairwoman of the 18-member INSA board.

Long, Stevens and LaRouche are previous Wash100 Award recipients. LaRouche will serve a two-year term on INSA’s board.