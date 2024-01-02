in Executive Moves, News

iNovex COO Matthew Ford Takes on President Role

Matthew Ford/iNovex
iNovex COO Matthew Ford Takes on President Role
Matthew Ford, President and COO, iNovex

Matthew Ford, chief operating officer at iNovex, has assumed additional role as president of the Columbia, Maryland-based portfolio company of Enlightenment Capital that markets software development offerings to the intelligence community.

iNovex said Tuesday that with his dual hat, Ford has oversight of the company’s operational execution, total team alignment and products and services delivery.

Ford has more than 15 years of IC experience and has been with iNovex since 2018. At the company, he progressed from director of programs to vice president of operations and to COO eventually. His career also includes time working at ManTech and CACI International.

iNovex also recently hired Ray Williams, former vice president and general manager at Maxar Technologies, as executive VP. The executive is responsible for overseeing the integration of operations and systems from the company’s acquired businesses.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Executive Moves

Enlightenment Capitalexecutive moveGovconiNovexintelligence communityMatthew Ford

mm

Written by Christine Thropp

oversees day-to-day content production for ExecutiveBiz, a publication under Executive Mosaic's media group covering government contracting industry news. She also writes about executive movements and commentaries, M&A activities, contract awards and technology and service offerings of medium-sized businesses and other GovCon companies. Prior to assuming her current responsibilities with EBiz, Thropp produced daily competitive intelligence briefings for the company's GovCon customers.

Sierra7 Lands VA Contract for Privacy Impact Assessment Tracking Services
Sierra7 Lands VA Contract for Privacy Impact Assessment Tracking Services
Jacob Sapp Appointed CFO & Board Member at NetCentrics
Jacob Sapp Appointed CFO & Board Member at NetCentrics