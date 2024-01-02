iNovex COO Matthew Ford Takes on President Role

Matthew Ford, chief operating officer at iNovex, has assumed additional role as president of the Columbia, Maryland-based portfolio company of Enlightenment Capital that markets software development offerings to the intelligence community.

iNovex said Tuesday that with his dual hat, Ford has oversight of the company’s operational execution, total team alignment and products and services delivery.

Ford has more than 15 years of IC experience and has been with iNovex since 2018. At the company, he progressed from director of programs to vice president of operations and to COO eventually. His career also includes time working at ManTech and CACI International.

iNovex also recently hired Ray Williams, former vice president and general manager at Maxar Technologies, as executive VP. The executive is responsible for overseeing the integration of operations and systems from the company’s acquired businesses.