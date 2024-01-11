iDirect Government Launches New Engineering Center

Satellite communications provider iDirect Government has opened a new facility that will serve as an engineering hub for advanced electronic warfare and other transmission security services at its headquarters in Herndon, Virginia.

The iDirectGov Engineering Center of Excellence will provide an additional platform for current engineers to develop the company’s security services and formulate strategies for EW, cyber risk, TRANSEC and countermeasures, the company said Tuesday.

Engineers at the center will design services with advanced functionality, innovative form factors and tactical advantages for deployment on land, air and sea in support of the government’s military satellite communications technology capability.

“Many factors are at play with this development, including protecting the U.S. critical SATCOM infrastructure and the continued interest of the Department of Defense (DOD) in scaling the use of commercial technologies for future hybrid satellite communications terminals that are capable of using commercial and military signals,” said company president Tim Winter.

The center will capitalize on the company’s specialized technology that features crypto-agility, anti-jam capabilities and strengthened security.