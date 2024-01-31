ICF Books HHS Contract to Enhance Kidney Dialysis Data Reporting System

ICF will modernize the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid’s kidney dialysis data reporting system under a potential three-year, $33 million recompete contract from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The technology firm said Tuesday it is developing an Amazon Web Services cloud-based service for CMS’ End Stage Renal Disease Quality Reporting System to expedite the collection, analysis and synthesis of patient data to efficiently pair patients with health providers.

Company Chief Operating Officer James Morgan said ICF will combine its cloud and advanced analytics services with its deep health knowledge for the development effort.

The digital modernization contract has a one-year base period and includes two additional one-year options.