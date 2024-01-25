in News, Technology

HPE Spaceborne Computer-2 to Launch on Northrop’s 20th ISS Commercial Resupply Services Mission

Hewlett Packard Enterprise will send to the International Space Station a commercial off-the-shelf supercomputer as part of an ISS National Laboratory-sponsored experiment meant to further assess high-performance computing in space and improve research capabilities on the orbiting lab.

The updated HPE Spaceborne Computer-2 is based on HPE ProLiant and EdgeLine servers and is expected to launch no later than Jan. 29 from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida as part of Northrop Grumman’s 20th commercial resupply services mission to the ISS, the national lab said Tuesday.

“The Spaceborne Computer has the potential to not only accelerate data processing in space but also speed up the exchange of data insights between Earth and space,” said Mark Fernandez, principal investigator for HPE Spaceborne Computer-2.

“This ultimately streamlines in-space research and bolsters the application of edge computing, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning on the space station,” added Fernandez.

HPE has collaborated with KIOXIA to equip the supercomputer with additional flash memory storage to assess recovery and storage on long-term space missions.

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

