Hensel Phelps to Build GBSD Integrated Command Center Under $103M Army Contract

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has awarded Hensel Phelps Construction a potential $102.8 million contract to build an integrated command center for the Ground Based Strategic Deterrent intercontinental ballistic missile system.

USACE announced the award in a notice published Thursday on SAM.gov.

The Department of Defense said the Army received two bids for the firm-fixed-price contract and obligated $79.3 million in fiscal 2023 military construction, Air Force funds at the time of award.

Contract work will occur at F. E. Warren Air Force Base in Wyoming through Aug. 3, 2026.

The construction project will include spaces for high-altitude electromagnetic pulse, emergency power and chemical, biological, radiological protection measures in compliance with DOD’s antiterrorism and force protection requirements, according to a solicitation notice published in June 2023.