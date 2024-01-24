HashiCorp Joins Carahsoft’s Distribution Program in AWS Marketplace; Melissa Palmer Quoted

HashiCorp ‘s software suite is now part of Carahsoft Technology ‘s Distributor Seller of Record , a program that facilitates the availability of public sector software products in an Amazon Web Services digital catalog and various government contract vehicles.

The suite allows organizations to establish consistent workflows and develop a system of record for automating cloud-related processes such as infrastructure provisioning, security, networking and application deployment, HashiCorp said Tuesday.

“Having HashiCorp listed on Carahsoft’s DSOR Program will optimize the procurement process for Government agencies seeking to evolve from legacy systems to the cloud,” commented Melissa Palmer , president of HashiCorp’s federal arm.

DSOR allows government agencies to procure software and services from AWS Marketplace vendors through flexible pricing terms, simplified billing, rapid deployment and efficient license management.