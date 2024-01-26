GSA Enlists Guidehouse as Consultant for 24/7 Carbon Pollution-Free Electricity Procurement; Britt Harter Quoted

The General Services Administration selected Guidehouse as its consultant for carbon pollution-free electricity acquisitions.

The agreement enables GSA to obtain services ranging from retail and wholesale electricity market price analysis to procurement strategies compliant with Executive Order 14057, which focuses on clean energy-related job creation, the company said Wednesday.

Under the contract, Guidehouse will also support GSA’s 24/7 CFE programs by conducting project feasibility analysis, creating CFE program alternative models and evaluating green tariff opportunities.

The firm will also provide retail supply agreement pricing and energy price forecasting primarily based on regional transmission organizations and independent system operators’ generation costs.

“Carbon-free electricity is central to a climate-smart future,” said Britt Harter, Guidehouse’s partner for North American sustainability. “We applaud GSA’s boldness in taking on the challenge of 24/7 CFE and look forward to helping GSA make a real, tangible impact on the climate and the world.”