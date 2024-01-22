GSA Authorizes EVSE Vendors Chargie, ChargePoint to Operate Within Government

Electric vehicle supply equipment vendors Chargie and ChargePoint have received authorization from the General Services Administration to operate within government systems.

The EVSE vendors will subsequently become authorized under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program, ensuring federal agencies have access to secure electric vehicle charging stations, GSA said Friday.

“Our customers have an extra level of assurance now that these companies will receive FedRAMP authorization. It’s a win for small businesses and for expanding our country’s vehicle electrification infrastructure,” said GSA Administrator Robin Carnahan.

GSA plans to authorize six more EVSE vendors later in 2024 to support the Biden administration’s clean transportation goals.

The agency has established governmentwide vehicle contracts that all federal agencies can use to accelerate their EV acquisitions.