Gregory Price Joins Akira Technologies as COO

Gregory Price has been selected as chief operating officer of Akira Technologies , bringing more than 25 years of career experience to the company.

In his new position, Price will help drive expansion and optimize operations for Akira, the Washington, D.C.-headquartered small business shared with ExecutiveBiz in an email sent Thursday.

“I’m passionate about enhancing Enterprise Value while driving transformational growth, expanding next-gen capabilities and scaling,” said Price.

“Akira has a culture demonstrating eagerness with capability, an infrastructure recognized by ISO and CMMI certification, a tangible lab serving as a technical playland that attracts talent to perfect solutions and a rich history of product diversity,” he said, noting his enthusiasm for the company’s strategy.

Price served in executive roles at a variety of government contracting organizations before joining Akira. Most recently, he was vice president of business development for CALIBRE Systems’ defense arm, and earlier, he held the role of senior vice president of operations at IntelliBridge.

“We are excited to welcome Greg to Akira. I am confident that he will be an asset to our company, bringing fresh perspectives and innovative ideas to the table,” said Akira CEO Srinivas Chennamaraja .

He highlighted Price’s shared dedication to the organization’s values and goals and expressed his excitement about the new COO’s “positive impact on our team and operations.”