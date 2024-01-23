Georgia Air National Guard Receives 1st Lockheed-Built Super Hercules Tactical Airlifter

Lockheed Martin handed over the first C-130J-30 Super Hercules military transport aircraft to the Georgia Air National Guard during a ceremony held Monday.

The 165th Airlift Wing in Savannah, Georgia, is set to receive a total of eight Super Hercules aircraft to support tactical and strategic airlift mission requirements, the company said Monday.

Lockheed produced the Super Hercules tactical airlifter at its facility in Marietta, Georgia.

The unit delivered to the Savannah-based Georgia Air National Guard unit is the first C-130J-30 airlifter to be equipped with the Block 8.1 configuration during the initial production phase. The configuration seeks to enhance interoperability across the fleet and features an updated friend-or-foe identification system, navigation and intercommunication tools and a new flight management system.

Super Hercules comes with an additional 15 feet of cargo space and is designed to fly at an altitude of up to 26,000 feet with 44,500 pounds of payload.