General Dynamics Electric Boat Receives $96M Contract Modification for Procurement of Navy Submarine Material

General Dynamics electric boat subsidiary has received a not-to-exceed $96.4 million contract modification from the U.S. Navy for the procurement of long lead time material to build two Block V Virginia-class submarines.

The company previously secured a $1.1 billion contract to acquire components needed for the SSN 812 and SSN 813 construction projects, the Department of Defense said Monday.

At the time of the new award, the full amount will be obligated from the service branch’s fiscal 2024 shipbuilding and conversion funds.

Work is scheduled to run through September 2033, covering locations in the U.K., various U.S. states and other undisclosed locations, with the majority of the work concentrated in the U.S.

Written by Kacey Roberts

