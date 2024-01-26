General Atomics Secures SDA Contract for Optical Communications Terminal Demonstration

A General Atomics business unit will demonstrate the capability of its optical communications terminals aboard a satellite in low Earth orbit under a contract with the Space Development Agency.

General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems is developing two OCTs for integration with two GA-75 satellites to support data sharing and other on-orbit computing resources.

“This contract supports the deployment of next generation optical communication technologies that will provide faster, more secure, higher fidelity transmissions, and greater resiliency to ensure 24/7 connectivity from the earth to space,” said Scott Forney, president of GA-EMS.

The GA-EMS-built GA-75 spacecraft is a modular platform equipped with capabilities to support communications and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions.