FTI to Grow Huntsville Presence With New Analysis & Cyber Security Center
Frontier Technology Inc. has kicked off a $10 million project to expand its Huntsville, Alabama-located cyber operations facilities and further support customers in the defense and intelligence communities.

The company said Tuesday the construction is underway for the FTI Huntsville Analysis and Cyber Security Center, which is expected to grow the cyber operations footprint to 40,000 square feet and generate additional 140 jobs in the area over the next three years.

“FTI’s HACS Center will serve as a Cyber Center of Excellence, with state-of-the-art technology, expertise and resources to help our customers advance, accelerate and optimize defenses against increasingly sophisticated and dangerous cyber threats,” remarked Jose Hidalgo, president of FTI.

The center is expected to become operational by the first half of 2025.

Once completed, the FTI HACS Center will focus on advancing cyber capabilities, accelerating innovation, integration and collaboration, as well as innovating artificial intelligence and data science.

Aside from the FTI HACS Center, the company is also establishing the FTI Operational Research Bridge for Innovation & Technology in Colorado Springs, Colorado, to provide space operations support to the Department of Defense and its mission partners.

The constructions are part of the technology investment strategy of FTI.

Written by Christine Thropp

oversees day-to-day content production for ExecutiveBiz, a publication under Executive Mosaic's media group covering government contracting industry news. She also writes about executive movements and commentaries, M&A activities, contract awards and technology and service offerings of medium-sized businesses and other GovCon companies. Prior to assuming her current responsibilities with EBiz, Thropp produced daily competitive intelligence briefings for the company's GovCon customers.

