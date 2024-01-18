Frank Di Pentino Joins True Anomaly as 1st Chief Strategy Officer

Former U.S. Space Force leader Frank Di Pentino has been selected as chief strategy officer of True Anomaly .

As the first individual to serve in this newly created position, Di Pentino will guide space offerings development, customer support and product scaling to keep the company competitive in space markets , True Anomaly announced from Centennial, Colorado on Thursday.

“I’m looking forward to leveraging the speed and innovation of private industry to meet the critical need to develop, field and test the next generation space security architecture,” Di Pentino said.

Di Pentino previously served as director of advanced concepts, tactics and wargaming for the Space Force’s Space Security and Defense Program. While holding this role, he created and conducted the USSF’s first service-level Force Design Wargaming methodology.

Before assuming this position, Di Pentino was a senior principal system engineer at Integrity Applications, a role in which he led orbital debris research, chaired International Astronautical Congress sessions and assisted with Air Force wargames as a space operations subject matter expert.

He has received the Air Force Meritorious Civilian Service Award and headed teams that won additional honors.

“Frank’s contribution to national security space has been historic,” said True Anomaly CEO and Co-founder Even Rogers .

Di Pentino’s specific responsibilities in his role at True Anomaly will include conceptualizing and maturing asymmetric approaches to meet federal space mission needs and expanding True Anomaly’s product development. He will work directly with Rogers as he carries out these activities.

“I’m confident he will successfully help lead True Anomaly in envisioning the future of multi-domain national security operations — and the space domain’s critical role in this evolution — so we can design, build, and field next-generation technologies that provide a strategic advantage for the U.S., its allies, and partners,” Rogers said.