Former Parry Labs Official Jeff Siino Joins A2G International as VP of Operations

Jeff Siino, formerly vice president of strategy and growth at Parry Labs, has joined Titusville, Florida-based A2G International as VP of operations, according to a recently published LinkedIn post.

Siino’s other prior employers include L3Harris Technologies, where he focused on intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance operations for nearly two years. He had also been part of the company’s predecessor, L3 Technologies, prior to the merger with Harris Corporation in 2019. During that term, from 2013 through 2016, Siino served as an executive manager.

Siino moved from L3 to veteran-owned small business North American Surveillance Systems, where he took up the position of strategic development VP. NASS was subsequently acquired by MAG Aerospace; Siino moved over to the acquiring company, where he assumed the role of strategic development director. He would hold the position for a year before joining L3Harris.

A2G International offers airborne intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance and air-ground integration services in support of government, defense and national security operations.

Written by Naomi Cooper

