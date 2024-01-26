Forcepoint ONE’s FedRAMP Authorization Now Includes Remote Browser Isolation Capability

Forcepoint‘s unified cloud platform has expanded its authorization under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program to include the Remote Browser Isolation capability designed to enable secure web browsing.

Federal agencies can employ the RBI capability as part of the Forcepoint ONE platform to facilitate and accelerate their zero trust architecture adoption and Security Service Edge migration, Forcepoint said Wednesday.

With the FedRAMP-certified web browsing platform, organizations can implement zero trust framework into web security to reduce their attack surface.

RBI provides protection against web-based threats like HTML smuggling, data theft, phishing attacks and malware attacks.

In September 2022, Forcepoint secured FedRAMP authorization for Forcepoint ONE‘s expanded security services, including Cloud Access Security Broker, Secure Web Gateway, Zero Trust Network Access and Data Loss Prevention.