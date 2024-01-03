Florent Groberg Joins AE Industrial Partners as Portfolio Strategy & Optimization Group VP

Florent Groberg , a retired U.S. Army captain, has been selected as vice president of AE Industrial Partners ’ portfolio strategy and optimization group.

He brings with him a long history of experience in both the service branch and private sector organizations , AEI announced from its Boca Raton, Florida, headquarters on Wednesday.

Michael Greene , a managing partner at AEI, said the firm is excited for Groberg to join its team and looks forward to “tapping his experience and insight as we identify new investment opportunities in defense and government services.”

Before his appointment, Groberg served as senior director on the mission expansion team for Microsoft’s Azure Government Mission Engineering. In this position, he was responsible for collaborating with governments to determine and develop critical mission applications and systems, uphold requirements for product accelerators and cultivate new cloud partnerships.

He previously held multiple roles at Boeing, including director for veterans outreach, chief of staff for commercial airplanes and deputy vice president and business director of commercial and marketing.

Groberg’s military career includes two deployments to Afghanistan, and in 2015, he received the Congressional Medal of Honor for actions that deterred a suicide bomber attack. He additionally spent time as an operations officer at the Department of Defense, a role in which he offered strategic advice and expertise to defense policy makers and military planners in Africa, Asia and the Middle East.

“Recent global events have further underscored the need for innovation and the role that technology can play in helping combat complex threats,” Groberg said.

“I look forward to leveraging my experience in both the private sector and military to help AE Industrial identify and capitalize on new opportunities, while providing highly informed counsel and guidance to its portfolio companies,” he added.