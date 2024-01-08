in M&A Activity, News

Fairbanks Morse Defense Eyes Expanded Capability Portfolio With Samtan Acquisition

Acquisition/Shutterstock.com
Fairbanks Morse Defense Eyes Expanded Capability Portfolio With Samtan Acquisition
M&A activity

Fairbanks Morse Defense has bought Samtan Engineering, a Malden, Massachusetts-based single-source metalworking supplier, in an effort to add metal-stamped products and machine shop services to FMD’s portfolio.

FMD said Samtan brings in shearing, punching, forming, machining, welding and assembly capabilities and company-made components could be used for marine banded and tapped cable hangers, marine pipe clamps and other applications.

“Samtan has a long track record of delivering superior customer service and high-quality products to the U.S. Navy, especially for submarine programs,” remarked FMD CEO George Whittier. “Their team will be a valuable addition to the Fairbanks Morse Defense brand.”

Meanwhile, Dana Miele, director of operations at Samtam, said the company’s inclusion in the FMD brand would enable it to advance its efforts to equip Navy ship classes and other vessels with metalworking products.

“Samtan’s customers will also have access to the comprehensive range of fully integrated maritime defense solutions offered by Fairbanks Morse Defense, as well as a global network of highly trained technicians, which will increase operational availability,” Miele added.

The expanded FMD portfolio, which supports the company’s mission of building, maintaining and servicing naval power and propulsion systems, also includes capabilities from recent additions: American Fan, Maxim Watermakers, Federal Equipment Company, Hunt Valve Company, Ward Leonard and Welin Lambie.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about M&A Activity

Dana Mielefairbanks morse defensegeorge whittierGovconGovCon FinanceM&A activitySamtan Engineering

mm

Written by Christine Thropp

oversees day-to-day content production for ExecutiveBiz, a publication under Executive Mosaic's media group covering government contracting industry news. She also writes about executive movements and commentaries, M&A activities, contract awards and technology and service offerings of medium-sized businesses and other GovCon companies. Prior to assuming her current responsibilities with EBiz, Thropp produced daily competitive intelligence briefings for the company's GovCon customers.

NASA Increases Value of Contracts With Starlab & Orbital Reef for Development of ISS Successor
NASA Increases Value of Contracts With Starlab & Orbital Reef for Development of ISS Successor
Dremio Partners With Carahsoft to Bring Modern Data Infrastructure to the Public Sector
Dremio Partners With Carahsoft to Bring Modern Data Infrastructure to the Public Sector