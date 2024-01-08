Fairbanks Morse Defense Eyes Expanded Capability Portfolio With Samtan Acquisition

Fairbanks Morse Defense has bought Samtan Engineering, a Malden, Massachusetts-based single-source metalworking supplier, in an effort to add metal-stamped products and machine shop services to FMD’s portfolio.

FMD said Samtan brings in shearing, punching, forming, machining, welding and assembly capabilities and company-made components could be used for marine banded and tapped cable hangers, marine pipe clamps and other applications.

“Samtan has a long track record of delivering superior customer service and high-quality products to the U.S. Navy, especially for submarine programs,” remarked FMD CEO George Whittier. “Their team will be a valuable addition to the Fairbanks Morse Defense brand.”

Meanwhile, Dana Miele, director of operations at Samtam, said the company’s inclusion in the FMD brand would enable it to advance its efforts to equip Navy ship classes and other vessels with metalworking products.

“Samtan’s customers will also have access to the comprehensive range of fully integrated maritime defense solutions offered by Fairbanks Morse Defense, as well as a global network of highly trained technicians, which will increase operational availability,” Miele added.

The expanded FMD portfolio, which supports the company’s mission of building, maintaining and servicing naval power and propulsion systems, also includes capabilities from recent additions: American Fan, Maxim Watermakers, Federal Equipment Company, Hunt Valve Company, Ward Leonard and Welin Lambie.