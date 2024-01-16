in Artificial Intelligence, News

F8F, Latent AI Partnership to Boost Government Data Labeling, Edge AI Modeling

Figure Eight Federal and Latent AI have joined forces to elevate data labeling processes and optimize Edge artificial intelligence within the government sector.

The team will enhance the machine learning lifecycle by combining their technologies to allow for more effective use of AI in operational defense scenarios, F8F said Friday.

“By integrating our data labeling platform with Latent AI’s DevOps for ML solution, we are enhancing the continuity and adaptability of AI models for warfighters at the edge,” said Tim Klawa, head of product at F8F.

Latent AI’s DevOps for ML service is capable of producing high model compressions at accelerated speeds with minimal accuracy loss.

Written by Kacey Roberts

