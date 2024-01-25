Executive Mosaic Names 2024 Wash100 Award Winners; Kicks Off Popular Vote Competition

Executive Mosaic, the premier media and events organization in the government contracting sector, is honored to announce the 2024 edition of the highly anticipated Wash100 Award.
Now in its historic 11th year, the Wash100 Award recognizes the top 100 industry executives and government leaders in the GovCon community for their outstanding leadership, positive impact and groundbreaking contributions to the entire federal marketplace and their vision to foster innovation across the federal landscape in the years ahead.
“After a rigorous selection process — and building on more than a decade of excellence — the 2024 Wash100 honors the GovCon industry’s true elite. These 100 exceptional leaders exemplify groundbreaking vision, unwavering innovation and the resolute dedication to excellence that shapes the government and GovCon landscapes and propels our nation to new heights,” said Jim Garrettson, CEO of Executive Mosaic and founder of the Wash100 Award.
“We celebrate their triumphs, not just as the proven leaders of today, but as architects of a brighter future for government contracting,” he added.
This year’s Wash100 Award acknowledges the work of industry executives representing 56 companies and government officials from 20 federal agencies.
Congratulations to the Wash100 Class of 2024:
- Craig Abod, President, Carahsoft
- Tom Arseneault, President & COO, BAE Systems
- Young Bang, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army for Acquisition, Logistics & Technology, U.S. Department of the Army
- Dana Barnes, President, Government Accounts, Dataminr
- Leslie Beavers, Principal Deputy Chief Information Officer, Office of the Chief Information Officer (DOD CIO)
- Thomas Bell, CEO, Leidos
- Sonny Bhagowalia, Assistant Commissioner, Office of Information and Technology and Chief Information Officer, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS)
- Jeff Bohling, CEO, Empower AI
- Chris Brady, President, General Dynamics Mission Systems
- Byron Bright, President, Government Solutions, KBR
- Gen. Charles Brown Jr., Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Office of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (CJCS)
- Maura Burns, Deputy Chief Operating Officer, Central Intelligence Agency (CIA)
- Lt. Gen. Heath Collins, Director, Missile Defense Agency (MDA)
- Rachele Cooper, CEO, Aptive Resources
- Mile Corrigan, President & CEO, Noblis
- Paul Courtney, Chief Procurement Officer, U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS)
- Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland, Director, Defense Health Agency (DHA)
- Mac Curtis, Chairman, Cubic Corporation
- Karen Dahut, CEO, Google Public Sector
- Hon. Carlos Del Toro, Secretary, U.S. Department of the Navy
- Maria Demaree, VP/GM, Lockheed Martin
- Matt Desch, CEO, Iridium
- Vincent DiFronzo, SVP, Air Force, Combatant Command and DOD Agency Business Unit, SAIC
- Dr. Stacey Dixon, Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence, Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI)
- Judi Dotson, EVP, Booz Allen Hamilton
- Jen Easterly, Director, U.S. Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)
- Steve Escaravage, EVP, Booz Allen Hamilton
- Gerry Fasano, President, Defense, Leidos
- Leonel Garciga, Chief Information Officer, U.S. Army
- Chris George, President & GM, Intel Federal LLC
- Amy Gilliland, President, General Dynamics Information Technology, Inc.
- John Goodman, CEO, Accenture Federal Services
- Venice Goodwine, Chief Information Officer, U.S. Department of the Air Force
- DeEtte Gray, President, Business and Information Technology Solutions, CACI
- Andy Green, EVP & President, HII Mission Technologies
- Avril Haines, Director, National Intelligence, Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI)
- Margaret Hallbach, SVP, Public Sector, Verizon Public Sector
- Craig Halliday, CEO, Unanet
- Lt. Gen. Timothy Haugh, Director, National Security Agency (NSA) and Commander, U.S. Cyber Command (CYBERCOM)
- John Heller, CEO, Amentum
- John Heneghan, President, ECS
- Dr. Kathleen Hicks, Deputy Secretary of Defense, U.S. Department of Defense (DOD)
- James Hursch, Director, Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA), Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Policy (OUSDP), U.S. Department of Defense (DOD)
- Josh Jackson, SVP, Army Business Unit, SAIC
- Kevin Kelly, Chairman & CEO, Arcfield
- Hon. Frank Kendall, Secretary, U.S. Department of the Air Force
- Lt. Gen. Jeffrey Kruse, Director, Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA)
- Dr. William LaPlante, Under Secretary for Acquisition and Sustainment, U.S. Department of Defense (DOD)
- David Levy, VP, Worldwide Public Sector, Amazon Web Services
- Candice Ling, Federal Sector Leader, Microsoft Federal
- Harish Luthra, CEO, SAP National Security Services (SAP NS2)
- Kim Lynch, EVP, Oracle Government Defense & Intelligence
- Sam Maness, Managing Director, Defense and Government Services Investment Banking, Raymond James & Associates
- Stephanie Mango, President, CGI Federal
- Dr. Craig Martell, Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Officer, U.S. Department of Defense (DOD)
- Rachael Martin, Maven Office Director, National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA)
- Scott McIntyre, CEO, Guidehouse
- John Mengucci, President & CEO, CACI
- Shubhi Mishra, CEO, Raft
- Bill Monet, President & CEO, Akima, LLC
- Schuyler Moore, Chief Technology Officer, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM)
- Ramzi Musallam, CEO & Managing Partner, Veritas Capital
- Clarence William “Bill” Nelson, Administrator, National Aeronautics & Space Administration (NASA)
- Andreas Nonnenmacher, President, ARKA
- Michael Parrish, Chief Acquisition Officer and Principal Executive Director, Office of Acquisition, Logistics and Construction (OALC), U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs
- Kevin Plexico, SVP, Information Solutions, Deltek
- Chuck Prow, President & CEO, V2X
- Shawn Purvis, President & CEO, QinetiQ Inc.
- Jane Rathbun, Chief Information Officer, U.S. Department of the Navy
- Randy Resnick, Director, Zero Trust Portfolio Management Office, Office of the Chief Information Officer (OCIO), U.S. Department of Defense (DOD)
- Jason Rigoli, Partner, Enlightenment Capital
- Anthony Robbins, VP, Federal, NVIDIA
- Jon Rucker, CEO, Ultra Intelligence & Communications
- Gen. Chance Saltzman, Chief of Space Operations, U.S. Space Force
- Mark Serway, President & CEO, Hitachi Vantara Federal
- Julian Setian, CEO, SOS International, LLC
- Stu Shea, President & CEO, Board Chairman, Peraton
- Hon. John Sherman, Chief Information Officer, U.S. Department of Defense (DOD)
- Hon. Heidi Shyu, Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering, U.S. Department of Defense (DOD)
- Jill Singer, VP, National Security, AT&T
- Lt. Gen. Robert Skinner, Director, Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA)
- Carey Smith, Chair, President & CEO, Parsons
- Paul Smith, CEO, Rancher Government Solutions (RGS)
- Jennifer Sovada, President, Public Sector, SandboxAQ
- Jean Stack, Managing Director, Baird
- Matthew Tait, President & CEO, ManTech
- Dr. Stefanie Tompkins, Director, Defense Advanced Research Project Agency (DARPA)
- Toni Townes-Whitley, CEO, SAIC
- John Ustica, President & CEO, Siemens Government Technologies
- Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost, Commander, U.S. Transportation Command (TRANSCOM)
- Lou Von Thaer, President & CEO, Battelle
- Doug Wagoner, CEO, LMI
- Kathy Warden, Chairman, President & CEO, Northrop Grumman
- Tom Watson, CEO, Serco Inc.
- Bill Webner, CEO, Capgemini
- Susan Wedge, Managing Partner, U.S. Federal Market, IBM Consulting
- Aaron Weis, Managing Director of Technology, Google Public Sector
- Gen. Stephen Whiting, Commander, U.S. Space Command (SPACECOM)
- VADM Frank Whitworth III, Director, National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA)
- Christine Wormuth, Secretary, U.S. Department of the Army
