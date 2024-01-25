Executive Mosaic Names 2024 Wash100 Award Winners; Kicks Off Popular Vote Competition

Executive Mosaic, the premier media and events organization in the government contracting sector, is honored to announce the 2024 edition of the highly anticipated Wash100 Award.

Now in its historic 11th year, the Wash100 Award recognizes the top 100 industry executives and government leaders in the GovCon community for their outstanding leadership, positive impact and groundbreaking contributions to the entire federal marketplace and their vision to foster innovation across the federal landscape in the years ahead.

“After a rigorous selection process — and building on more than a decade of excellence — the 2024 Wash100 honors the GovCon industry’s true elite. These 100 exceptional leaders exemplify groundbreaking vision, unwavering innovation and the resolute dedication to excellence that shapes the government and GovCon landscapes and propels our nation to new heights,” said Jim Garrettson, CEO of Executive Mosaic and founder of the Wash100 Award.

“We celebrate their triumphs, not just as the proven leaders of today, but as architects of a brighter future for government contracting,” he added.

This year’s Wash100 Award acknowledges the work of industry executives representing 56 companies and government officials from 20 federal agencies.

Congratulations to the Wash100 Class of 2024:

Craig Abod , President, Carahsoft

, President, Carahsoft Tom Arseneault , President & COO, BAE Systems

, President & COO, BAE Systems Young Bang , Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army for Acquisition, Logistics & Technology, U.S. Department of the Army

, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army for Acquisition, Logistics & Technology, U.S. Department of the Army Dana Barnes , President, Government Accounts, Dataminr

, President, Government Accounts, Dataminr Leslie Beavers , Principal Deputy Chief Information Officer, Office of the Chief Information Officer (DOD CIO)

, Principal Deputy Chief Information Officer, Office of the Chief Information Officer (DOD CIO) Thomas Bell , CEO, Leidos

, CEO, Leidos Sonny Bhagowalia , Assistant Commissioner, Office of Information and Technology and Chief Information Officer, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS)

, Assistant Commissioner, Office of Information and Technology and Chief Information Officer, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Jeff Bohling , CEO, Empower AI

, CEO, Empower AI Chris Brady , President, General Dynamics Mission Systems

, President, General Dynamics Mission Systems Byron Bright , President, Government Solutions, KBR

, President, Government Solutions, KBR Gen. Charles Brown Jr. , Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Office of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (CJCS)

, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Office of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (CJCS) Maura Burns , Deputy Chief Operating Officer, Central Intelligence Agency (CIA)

, Deputy Chief Operating Officer, Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Lt. Gen. Heath Collins , Director, Missile Defense Agency (MDA)

, Director, Missile Defense Agency (MDA) Rachele Cooper , CEO, Aptive Resources

, CEO, Aptive Resources Mile Corrigan , President & CEO, Noblis

, President & CEO, Noblis Paul Courtney , Chief Procurement Officer, U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS)

, Chief Procurement Officer, U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland , Director, Defense Health Agency (DHA)

, Director, Defense Health Agency (DHA) Mac Curtis , Chairman, Cubic Corporation

, Chairman, Cubic Corporation Karen Dahut , CEO, Google Public Sector

, CEO, Google Public Sector Hon. Carlos Del Toro , Secretary, U.S. Department of the Navy

, Secretary, U.S. Department of the Navy Maria Demaree , VP/GM, Lockheed Martin

, VP/GM, Lockheed Martin Matt Desch , CEO, Iridium

, CEO, Iridium Vincent DiFronzo , SVP, Air Force, Combatant Command and DOD Agency Business Unit, SAIC

, SVP, Air Force, Combatant Command and DOD Agency Business Unit, SAIC Dr. Stacey Dixon , Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence, Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI)

, Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence, Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) Judi Dotson , EVP, Booz Allen Hamilton

, EVP, Booz Allen Hamilton Jen Easterly , Director, U.S. Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)

, Director, U.S. Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) Steve Escaravage , EVP, Booz Allen Hamilton

, EVP, Booz Allen Hamilton Gerry Fasano , President, Defense, Leidos

, President, Defense, Leidos Leonel Garciga , Chief Information Officer, U.S. Army

, Chief Information Officer, U.S. Army Chris George , President & GM, Intel Federal LLC

, President & GM, Intel Federal LLC Amy Gilliland , President, General Dynamics Information Technology, Inc.

, President, General Dynamics Information Technology, Inc. John Goodman , CEO, Accenture Federal Services

, CEO, Accenture Federal Services Venice Goodwine , Chief Information Officer, U.S. Department of the Air Force

, Chief Information Officer, U.S. Department of the Air Force DeEtte Gray , President, Business and Information Technology Solutions, CACI

, President, Business and Information Technology Solutions, CACI Andy Green , EVP & President, HII Mission Technologies

, EVP & President, HII Mission Technologies Avril Haines , Director, National Intelligence, Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI)

, Director, National Intelligence, Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) Margaret Hallbach , SVP, Public Sector, Verizon Public Sector

, SVP, Public Sector, Verizon Public Sector Craig Halliday , CEO, Unanet

, CEO, Unanet Lt. Gen. Timothy Haugh , Director, National Security Agency (NSA) and Commander, U.S. Cyber Command (CYBERCOM)

, Director, National Security Agency (NSA) and Commander, U.S. Cyber Command (CYBERCOM) John Heller , CEO, Amentum

, CEO, Amentum John Heneghan , President, ECS

, President, ECS Dr. Kathleen Hicks , Deputy Secretary of Defense, U.S. Department of Defense (DOD)

, Deputy Secretary of Defense, U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) James Hursch , Director, Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA), Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Policy (OUSDP), U.S. Department of Defense (DOD)

, Director, Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA), Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Policy (OUSDP), U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) Josh Jackson , SVP, Army Business Unit, SAIC

, SVP, Army Business Unit, SAIC Kevin Kelly , Chairman & CEO, Arcfield

, Chairman & CEO, Arcfield Hon. Frank Kendall , Secretary, U.S. Department of the Air Force

, Secretary, U.S. Department of the Air Force Lt. Gen. Jeffrey Kruse , Director, Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA)

, Director, Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) Dr. William LaPlante , Under Secretary for Acquisition and Sustainment, U.S. Department of Defense (DOD)

, Under Secretary for Acquisition and Sustainment, U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) David Levy , VP, Worldwide Public Sector, Amazon Web Services

, VP, Worldwide Public Sector, Amazon Web Services Candice Ling , Federal Sector Leader, Microsoft Federal

, Federal Sector Leader, Microsoft Federal Harish Luthra , CEO, SAP National Security Services (SAP NS2)

, CEO, SAP National Security Services (SAP NS2) Kim Lynch , EVP, Oracle Government Defense & Intelligence

, EVP, Oracle Government Defense & Intelligence Sam Maness , Managing Director, Defense and Government Services Investment Banking, Raymond James & Associates

, Managing Director, Defense and Government Services Investment Banking, Raymond James & Associates Stephanie Mango , President, CGI Federal

, President, CGI Federal Dr. Craig Martell , Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Officer, U.S. Department of Defense (DOD)

, Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Officer, U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) Rachael Martin , Maven Office Director, National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA)

, Maven Office Director, National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) Scott McIntyre , CEO, Guidehouse

, CEO, Guidehouse John Mengucci , President & CEO, CACI

, President & CEO, CACI Shubhi Mishra , CEO, Raft

, CEO, Raft Bill Monet , President & CEO, Akima, LLC

, President & CEO, Akima, LLC Schuyler Moore , Chief Technology Officer, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM)

, Chief Technology Officer, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) Ramzi Musallam , CEO & Managing Partner, Veritas Capital

, CEO & Managing Partner, Veritas Capital Clarence William “Bill” Nelson , Administrator, National Aeronautics & Space Administration (NASA)

, Administrator, National Aeronautics & Space Administration (NASA) Andreas Nonnenmacher , President, ARKA

, President, ARKA Michael Parrish , Chief Acquisition Officer and Principal Executive Director, Office of Acquisition, Logistics and Construction (OALC), U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

, Chief Acquisition Officer and Principal Executive Director, Office of Acquisition, Logistics and Construction (OALC), U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Kevin Plexico , SVP, Information Solutions, Deltek

, SVP, Information Solutions, Deltek Chuck Prow , President & CEO, V2X

, President & CEO, V2X Shawn Purvis , President & CEO, QinetiQ Inc.

, President & CEO, QinetiQ Inc. Jane Rathbun , Chief Information Officer, U.S. Department of the Navy

, Chief Information Officer, U.S. Department of the Navy Randy Resnick , Director, Zero Trust Portfolio Management Office, Office of the Chief Information Officer (OCIO), U.S. Department of Defense (DOD)

, Director, Zero Trust Portfolio Management Office, Office of the Chief Information Officer (OCIO), U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) Jason Rigoli , Partner, Enlightenment Capital

, Partner, Enlightenment Capital Anthony Robbins , VP, Federal, NVIDIA

, VP, Federal, NVIDIA Jon Rucker , CEO, Ultra Intelligence & Communications

, CEO, Ultra Intelligence & Communications Gen. Chance Saltzman , Chief of Space Operations, U.S. Space Force

, Chief of Space Operations, U.S. Space Force Mark Serway , President & CEO, Hitachi Vantara Federal

, President & CEO, Hitachi Vantara Federal Julian Setian , CEO, SOS International, LLC

, CEO, SOS International, LLC Stu Shea , President & CEO, Board Chairman, Peraton

, President & CEO, Board Chairman, Peraton Hon. John Sherman , Chief Information Officer, U.S. Department of Defense (DOD)

, Chief Information Officer, U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) Hon. Heidi Shyu , Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering, U.S. Department of Defense (DOD)

, Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering, U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) Jill Singer , VP, National Security, AT&T

, VP, National Security, AT&T Lt. Gen. Robert Skinner , Director, Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA)

, Director, Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) Carey Smith , Chair, President & CEO, Parsons

, Chair, President & CEO, Parsons Paul Smith , CEO, Rancher Government Solutions (RGS)

, CEO, Rancher Government Solutions (RGS) Jennifer Sovada , President, Public Sector, SandboxAQ

, President, Public Sector, SandboxAQ Jean Stack , Managing Director, Baird

, Managing Director, Baird Matthew Tait , President & CEO, ManTech

, President & CEO, ManTech Dr. Stefanie Tompkins , Director, Defense Advanced Research Project Agency (DARPA)

, Director, Defense Advanced Research Project Agency (DARPA) Toni Townes-Whitley , CEO, SAIC

, CEO, SAIC John Ustica , President & CEO, Siemens Government Technologies

, President & CEO, Siemens Government Technologies Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost , Commander, U.S. Transportation Command (TRANSCOM)

, Commander, U.S. Transportation Command (TRANSCOM) Lou Von Thaer , President & CEO, Battelle

, President & CEO, Battelle Doug Wagoner , CEO, LMI

, CEO, LMI Kathy Warden , Chairman, President & CEO, Northrop Grumman

, Chairman, President & CEO, Northrop Grumman Tom Watson , CEO, Serco Inc.

, CEO, Serco Inc. Bill Webner , CEO, Capgemini

, CEO, Capgemini Susan Wedge , Managing Partner, U.S. Federal Market, IBM Consulting

, Managing Partner, U.S. Federal Market, IBM Consulting Aaron Weis , Managing Director of Technology, Google Public Sector

, Managing Director of Technology, Google Public Sector Gen. Stephen Whiting , Commander, U.S. Space Command (SPACECOM)

, Commander, U.S. Space Command (SPACECOM) VADM Frank Whitworth III , Director, National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA)

, Director, National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) Christine Wormuth, Secretary, U.S. Department of the Army

