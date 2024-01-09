Executive Mosaic 4x24 Group Chair Heather Gerczak Appointed Chief Administrative Officer at Integral Federal

Experienced contracts executive Heather Gerczak has been elevated from her prior role as senior vice president of business operations at Integral Federal to the organization’s chief administrative officer.

In her new position , Gerczak, who also serves as chair of the contracts group of Executive Mosaic’s elite 4×24 Leadership Series , will be senior-most authority on human resources, administration, facilities management, marketing and contracts and security, the Rockville, Maryland-based company said Tuesday.

“Since joining in late 2022, Heather has leveraged her extensive two-decade industry experience to transform our administrative organizations into value-added elements of our growth success,” commented Integral Federal President and CEO Wayne Wilkinson .

Gerczak’s aforementioned 20 years in GovCon includes over a decade at General Dynamics Information Technology and significant stints at Amentum, L-3 Communications (now L3Harris) and Harris Corporation (now Peraton). Her specialties encompass strategic contract, procurement, pricing, risk management lifecycle and problem-solving services in defense, intelligence and national security.

The executive has resided on the board of directors of the National Contract Management Association since 2017 and has been a member since 2005. Integral has singled her out as valuable for her work consolidating disparate tasks, ensuring business activities bear out strategy, goal-setting and growth creation.

“Her promotion to CAO truly reflects how she has taken on a greater role for the company over the past year and the value she brings to our executive team. Heather’s leadership ensures our continual success while exceeding expectations along the way,” concluded Wilkinson.

The promotion of Gerczak follows the addition of several members to Integral’s leadership team in 2023: David Gillispie was named VP of technology and Kristen Mullins was installed as VP of human resources, both in late August.