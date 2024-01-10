Evercore Highlights Advisory Support to Aerospace, Defense & Government Services M&As

Evercore, a New York-based global independent investment banking advisory firm, has released a monthly update highlighting previous and ongoing transactions it has supported in the aerospace, defense and government services markets.

According to the report, a copy of which was received by Executive Mosaic, Evercore advised several aerospace and defense clients on mergers and acquisitions, including TransDigm Group on its $1.4 billion acquisition of the electron defense business of Communications & Power Industries, Safran on its $1.8 billion purchase of RTX’s actuation business and Aerojet Rocketdyne on its $4.7 billion sale to L3Harris Technologies.

The firm is also advising General Electric on its formation of three public companies focused on the aviation, health care and energy sectors.

The Evercore aerospace, defense and government services team said M&A activity started to ramp up during the fourth quarter of 2023, recording a 39 percent year-on-year increase in transaction value.

Aside from assisting in M&A deals, Evercore also announced in September that Michael Tarulli, a 15-year Goldman Sachs veteran and a previous Wash100 awardee, officially joined the firm as a senior managing director within the New York-based industrials investment banking practice with a focus on aerospace, defense and government services sectors.