DSCA Discloses State Department’s Clearance of $500M Sale of UH-60M Black Hawk Helicopters to Croatia

The State Department cleared a proposed $500 million sale of eight UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters and its components to the government of Croatia.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency said Friday that it gave Congress the required certification for the proposed foreign military sale, which will be fulfilled by lead contractor Sikorsky, a subsidiary of Lockheed Martin.

Croatia ordered the UH-60M helicopters along with T700-GE 701D engines, M240H machine guns and counter missile warning systems. The potential deal also includes very high frequency, ultra high frequency and line-of-sight satellite communications radios as well as embedded global position systems with inertial navigation.

The agreement requires 15 Sikorsky and/or 15 U.S. government representatives to travel to Croatia to provide training, logistics and technical support, equipment de-processing and fielding and system checkout assistance.