Dremio Partners With Carahsoft to Bring Modern Data Infrastructure to the Public Sector

Dremio and Carahsoft Technology have teamed up to bring modern data infrastructure to the public sector. Carahsoft, a government IT solutions provider, said Thursday it will serve as the master government aggregator in the agreement. Public organizations can harness their data analytics capabilities through Dremio’s data lakehouse architecture.

Roger Frey, vice president of alliances at Dremio, said public sector organizations and non-government entities face data infrastructure challenges that hinder effective data management, analysis and decision-making. According to Frey, Dremio will make data easily accessible and analyzable for all users, regardless of where it resides.

“Within the Public Sector’s intricate data landscape, complexities often impede efficient data management and decision making,” said Laura Howton, sales director of Carahsoft’s analytics and data management team. “By adding Dremio to our AI and Machine Learning portfolio, our reseller partners can now provide modern, cost-effective and easily accessible data analytics tools to Government customers, bolstering their modernization efforts.”

Dremio’s solutions are being made available through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and its NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2, National Association of State Procurement Officials ValuePoint, National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance and OMNIA Partners contracts.